FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Mosaic seeking simpler Saskatchewan potash tax system
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
Markets
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 19, 2015 / 2:40 PM / 2 years ago

Mosaic seeking simpler Saskatchewan potash tax system

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, March 19 (Reuters) - Mosaic Co, North America’s second-largest potash producer, is seeking a simpler potash tax and royalty system in the resource-rich Canadian province of Saskatchewan, spokeswoman Sarah Fedorchuk said on Thursday.

Saskatchewan said on Wednesday that it will require potash mining companies to take tax deductions based on their capital spending over a longer period of time. The government said the move was an interim step and it plans a broader review of the system. The interim changes will have no significant impact on near-term earnings for Agrium Inc , which just finished expanding its Vanscoy, Saskatchewan mine, said spokesman Todd Coakwell. (Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg, Manitoba; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.