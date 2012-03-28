PRESS DIGEST - Canada - March 28

March 28 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

- Ontario Premier Dalton McGuinty has played his hand, tabling a budget he says will steer the province out of deficit. Tim Hudak, the Leader of the Opposition Conservatives, has played his hand, too, insisting his party will vote against it.

That leaves New Democratic Party Leader Andrea Horwath to determine whether the province has another one.

- Canada needs the F-35 fighter to take part in international air missions with allies, Defence Minister Peter MacKay argued Tuesday, as he met with a U.S. counterpart who described the costly jet as the only option for his country.

- The Harper government will chop $7 billion from discretionary spending when the finance minister hands down his budget Thursday, The Canadian Press has learned.

Reports in the business section:

- Ontario is turning to the business community for help in trimming its deficit, but the move to suspend scheduled cuts to corporate income taxes could cast a shadow over investment in the province.

-

NATIONAL POST

- If long-time B.C. Liberal John van Dongen had second thoughts Monday before ditching his party and announcing he had joined forces with the provincial Conservatives, they must have dissolved after former colleague Rich Coleman opened his mouth and snarled.

Reports in the business section:

- It is a budget aimed at pleasing almost no one, except perhaps Ontario’s creditors. With its much-anticipated 2012 budget, the Ontario government seeks to repair the province’s deteriorating fiscal position, chip away at a debt burden headed toward unsustainability, and avoid a downgrade to its credit rating.

- Stornoway Diamond Corp on Tuesday signed a binding agreement with the Cree Nation of Mistissini and the Grand Council of the Crees for its Renard diamond project in the Otish mountains of northern Quebec.