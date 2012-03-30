PRESS DIGEST - Canada - March 30

March 30 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

- With his first majority budget, Stephen Harper has laid bare his vision for the future Canada: Government will be smaller and less intrusive, individuals will take more responsibility for their own retirement and business will return to driving the economy.

- The federal government will eliminate 19,200 public service jobs by 2015, including 600 executive positions, according to the budget tabled on Thursday.

- In the effort to trim expenses at home, Ottawa is making deep cuts to the amount it spends to project Canada onto the world stage, slashing budgets for aid and diplomacy.

Reports in the business section:

- Research In Motion launched a “comprehensive review” as the beleaguered smartphone giant missed earnings estimates for the fifth straight quarter, cut senior executive positions and announced the resignation of former co-CEO Jim Balsillie from the board of directors.

- Canadian shoppers will have more freedom to take advantage of lower prices across the border, as Ottawa quadruples the limit on how much they can buy on a one-day U.S. trip without having to pay duties or taxes.

NATIONAL POST

- Canadians under the age of 54 will be forced to wait longer to qualify for their Old Age Security pensions, Finance Minister Jim Flaherty announced Thursday.

The controversial shift means that starting in 2023, the age of eligibility for OAS benefits will gradually increase to 67 from 65.

- The Canadian Broadcasting Corporation’s annual funding from the federal government will be cut by $115 million over the next three years, a blow that could lead to job losses or programming cuts at Canada’s public broadcaster.

Reports in the business section:

- The federal budget took aim at Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp, that controls about 75 percent of the mortgage default insurance market. CMHC is backstopped by the federal government but is coming close to breaching its mandated limit of $600 billion because of the red-hot housing market and so-called portfolio insurance for the banks.

- Critics are urging the federal government to consider reforms after looking this week into whether Air Canada violated the terms of its privatization nearly a quarter of a century ago.