PRESS DIGEST - Canada - April 9

THE GLOBE AND MAIL:

- A new complaint about misleading calls to voters in the Ontario riding of Guelph has been lodged with the country’s elections watchdog.

The complaint, from a key member of the local Conservative team, says Tory supporters were erroneously told their polling stations had changed in last year’s federal campaign.

- Years after Canadian researchers sounded the alarm about the dangers of prescribing codeine-based painkillers after surgery, children are still dying because of the practice.

Report on Business Section:

- BlackBerry maker Research In Motion is flagship of Canadian tech sector, but opinion is divided over whether Ottawa should intervene in a possible foreign takeover.

- After a year of rapid political changes, Myanmar is opening its doors to foreign investors. But even if some sanctions are lifted, it will still be a challenging place to do business.

NATIONAL POST:

- Defence Minister Peter MacKay says he has known since 2010 of the estimated $25-billion price tag for the F-35 fighter jet program, but stressed Sunday that his department never “manipulated” any information and that the $10-billion gap with National Defence estimates made public comes down to accounting differences.

- Foreign Affairs Minister John Baird condemned a “cowardly” Easter attack in Nigeria on Sunday that killed at least 20 in the central city of Kaduna.