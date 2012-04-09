FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PRESS DIGEST - Canada - April 9
Sections
Featured
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Technology
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Winds fan California wildfires
U.S.
Winds fan California wildfires
Paris to banish gas cars by 2030
Energy and Environment
Paris to banish gas cars by 2030
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 9, 2012 / 9:45 AM / in 6 years

PRESS DIGEST - Canada - April 9

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 9 (Reuters) - The following are top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL:

- A new complaint about misleading calls to voters in the Ontario riding of Guelph has been lodged with the country’s elections watchdog.

The complaint, from a key member of the local Conservative team, says Tory supporters were erroneously told their polling stations had changed in last year’s federal campaign.

- Years after Canadian researchers sounded the alarm about the dangers of prescribing codeine-based painkillers after surgery, children are still dying because of the practice.

Report on Business Section:

- BlackBerry maker Research In Motion is flagship of Canadian tech sector, but opinion is divided over whether Ottawa should intervene in a possible foreign takeover.

- After a year of rapid political changes, Myanmar is opening its doors to foreign investors. But even if some sanctions are lifted, it will still be a challenging place to do business.

NATIONAL POST:

- Defence Minister Peter MacKay says he has known since 2010 of the estimated $25-billion price tag for the F-35 fighter jet program, but stressed Sunday that his department never “manipulated” any information and that the $10-billion gap with National Defence estimates made public comes down to accounting differences.

- Foreign Affairs Minister John Baird condemned a “cowardly” Easter attack in Nigeria on Sunday that killed at least 20 in the central city of Kaduna.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.