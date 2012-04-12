FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST - Canada - April 12
April 12, 2012 / 10:26 AM / 5 years ago

PRESS DIGEST - Canada - April 12

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 12 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

- George Zimmerman, the neighbourhood-watch “captain” who shot and killed an unarmed black teenager inside a gated community will face second-degree murder charges, a special Florida prosecutor announced on Wednesday.

- Toronto Mayor Rob Ford’s push to reduce costs by privatizing more city services suffered a major setback after his opponents yanked control over future outsourcing into the political arena of city council.

Reports in the business section:

- Canada is losing the global innovation race because it’s throwing far too much money at dubious research and doing too little to jolt companies out of their sheltered complacency.

- A number of Canadian media companies have joined forces to try to shut down a free music website recently launched by the Canadian Broadcasting Corp, claiming it threatens to ruin the music business for all of them. The group includes Quebecor Inc and Cogeco Cable Inc

NATIONAL POST

- Canada’s Conservative government continues to maintain that it didn’t know it was supposed to tell the public the full costs of the F-35 purchase: that the $10-billion it left out of the total was not a lie or even a mistake, but simply reflected its honest belief about how these things should be accounted, or at any rate always have been.

- Public-health experts had barely released a hefty report on Wednesday urging Ontario to open five safe-injection sites for drug addicts when the province’s health minister weighed in.

Reports in the business section:

- The rate of residential construction has lagged the oil boom in Alberta over the past few years, but blockbuster housing starts in March hint that residential construction is getting hot again.

