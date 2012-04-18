PRESS DIGEST - Canada - April 18

April 18 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

- In the past three and a half years, the federal government has appointed 100 new judges in provinces across the country - and 98 of them were white. The lack of diversity among judges raises questions in Canada where one in every five citizens belongs to a visible minority.

- Canadians’ household debt levels are already at near-record levels. The Bank of Canada thinks they will swell even higher.

Reports in the business section:

- BCE Inc is ramping up its presence in the push-to-talk business market, in a strategic strike aimed at dethroning rival Telus Corp as the Canadian king of that lucrative niche.

- Canada’s Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc is to buy Norwegian company Statoil Fuel and Retail ASA for an agreed 15.9 billion crowns ($2.8 billion) to gain a foothold in Europe’s top-performing economies.

NATIONAL POST

- Wildrose leader Danielle Smith was drawn off-message again on Tuesday after Calgary-Greenway candidate Ron Leech told a radio station he had an electoral advantage because he is white.

- A Washington state-based fertility clinic is advertising sex selection in a British Columbia newspaper for Indo-Canadians.

Reports in the business section:

- Rogers Video is getting out of the rental business as the market for DVDs continues to decline. The move, which comes on the heels of the closing of movie rental giant Blockbuster Video, leaves Canadians without a national movie rental chain.

- Oracle thought about building its own smartphone in 2009, and considered buying Palm or Research in Motion to do so, according to testimony in the Google-Oracle patent infringement case that started yesterday.