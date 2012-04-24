FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST - Canada - April 24
April 24, 2012

PRESS DIGEST - Canada - April 24

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 24 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

- Less than a year after he asked Canadian voters to make him prime minister, ex-Liberal leader and academic Michael Ignatieff warned that the country is drifting towards a breakup.

- One of Canada’s leading polling firms says it has found strong evidence of a targeted program of voter suppression aimed at non-Conservative voters during last May’s federal-election campaign.

Reports in the business section:

- Swapping out engines is costly, but natural gas has grown so much cheaper than diesel that, according to a new analysis conducted by the Conference Board of Canada, a long-distance trucker could save nearly $160,000 over a decade by making the change.

- Shoppers Drug Mart Corp has been hit with yet another round of Ontario cuts in generic prescription drug prices while still grappling with earlier profit-pinching drug reforms.

NATIONAL POST

- Defying the odds of pollsters and naysayers, Alberta’s long-ruling Progressive Conservatives won their 12th straight majority government Monday night.

Reports in the business section:

- Ontario’s minority Liberal government is set to survive a budget vote after Premier Dalton McGuinty said he will introduce a 2 percent tax on people with incomes greater than $500,000, meeting a key demand from the New Democrat Party.

- Three weeks after Baja Mining Corp narrowly won a proxy fight with its largest shareholder, the company revealed on Monday that three directors have resigned and that it is facing a big funding shortfall at its flagship copper project.

