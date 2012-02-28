PRESS DIGEST - Canada - Feb 28

Feb 28 (Reuters) - The following are top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL:

- The Liberals have admitted that a staff member in their research bureau was responsible for publishing personal details of Public Safety Minister Vic Toews’s divorce on Twitter - an embarrassing admission at a time when the party is accusing the Harper government of its own dirty tricks.

- Canada’s glitch-prone, second-hand submarines will be with the navy until at least 2030, but defence planners will begin drawing up a replacement program within the next four years.

Vice-Admiral Paul Maddison, head of the Royal Canadian Navy, told a Senate committee Monday that losing the capability of underwater surveillance and attack would be a “dire day for Canada.”

Reports in the Business Section:

- TransCanada Corp said it will spend $2.3-billion to immediately build the southern leg of its proposed Keystone XL pipeline, aiming to fill a shortage of crude supply to refineries while the company works to make the full Alberta-to-Texas line a reality.

- Canadian retailers, hurt by rising competition and a reluctance by consumers to spend, have a dire warning about their predicament: It’s not going to get better any time soon.

NATIONAL POST

- Standing firm amid questions and allegations of a political conspiracy, Prime Minister Stephen Harper said he had no knowledge of any wrongdoing in the robocalls scandal, and challenged the opposition parties to prove his Conservatives were guilty.

Financial Post section:

- Six months ago, Patrick Daniel, 65, said he had no plans to retire. On Monday, the board of directors of Enbridge Inc , the Calgary-based pipeline company, said the long-time president and CEO will leave before the end of the year and named Al Monaco, 52, to succeed him.

- A former finance employee of Nortel Networks Corp testified Monday he was asked in early 2003 to submit dubious accounting provisions that Crown prosecutors allege were used by senior management to manipulate the company’s earnings.