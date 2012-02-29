FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PRESS DIGEST - Canada - Feb 29
Sections
Featured
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Firefighters begin to gain ground
California wildfires
Firefighters begin to gain ground
Venezuelan emigrants reluctantly return home
Venezuela
Venezuelan emigrants reluctantly return home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 29, 2012 / 9:56 AM / 6 years ago

PRESS DIGEST - Canada - Feb 29

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Feb 29 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL:

- A political operative hiding behind the alias “Pierre Poutine” engineered an off-the-books scheme using robo-calls and a disposable cellphone to discourage opposition voters from casting ballots in an Ontario riding last May, Elections Canada alleges.

Reports in the Business Section:

- An Ontario Securities Commission advisory panel is seeking vast new investor-friendly powers for the financial services ombudsman, countering industry complaints that the agency is too tough on banks.

- Enbridge Inc is racing to expand its pipeline capacity in oil-rich North Dakota, amid a fountain of new U.S. crude production that promises to sustain the pipeline industry over the next decade.

NATIONAL POST

- The Liberal staffer behind a now infamous Twitter attack against Public Safety Minister Vic Toews could be called to testify before a Commons committee.

Conservative Dean Del Maestro told the House of Commons Tuesday that he has notified the access to information, privacy and ethics committee of plans to move a motion to call Adam Carroll before the committee next week.

Financial Post section:

- A Canadian court has put a hold on orders to Royal Bank of Scotland to produce documents in connection with an investigation into whether banks manipulated Libor interest rates, Canada’s Competition Bureau said on Tuesday.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.