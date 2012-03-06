PRESS DIGEST - Canada - March 6

March 6 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

- Elections Canada’s hunt for the identity of the political operative behind robo-calls designed to misdirect voters in Guelph has led the watchdog to records at PayPal Canada, a company that handles online payments and money transfers.

- John Baird will become the first Canadian foreign minister to visit reclusive Myanmar in decades, testing reforms in meetings this week with the president of the former Burma and with iconic opposition leader Aung San Suu Kyi.

Reports in the Business Section

- The prospect of slower growth in China threw a scare into commodity markets on Monday, raising worries about the sustainability of Asia’s voracious demand for a host of natural resources.

- Ontario’s business sector is warning that the province’s competitiveness will suffer if Finance Minister Dwight Duncan cancels the corporate tax cuts planned for next year.

NATIONAL POST

- A Canadian businesswoman whose fertility-treatment agency has been all but shut down by an RCMP investigation referred clients to a U.S. broker involved in that country’s so-called “baby-selling” scandal, according to a Toronto lawyer who works with the Canadian.

Financial Post section:

- Junior miners are focused on one overwhelming issue above all others these days: financing.

In the halls of the Prospectors and Developers Association of Canada (PDAC) conference in Toronto this week, junior companies are busy comparing notes about how they’ll raise the next tranche of cash, and when they’re going to need it.