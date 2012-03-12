PRESS DIGEST - Canada - March 12

March 12 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

- Canada’s Western premiers are seeking to wrest control over immigration away from Ottawa to help the West manage its growing skills shortage.

As Ottawa struggles with a huge backlog of immigration applications, the provinces, especially in the fast-growing West, are increasingly frustrated with their inability to bring in needed workers.

- Japan has rebuilt the highways, but villages and towns swept away by an earthquake and tsunami a year ago are harder to re-establish. And the wider effects will continue to be felt across the country for years.

Among them is a Canadian link. The nuclear plant meltdown caused by the disaster has Japan rethinking nuclear energy, and that makes the country more keenly interested in Western Canadian pipelines that might one day bring natural gas to be shipped overseas to Asia.

Reports in the Business Section

- Music publishers want more money out of the Canadian Broadcasting Corp for the rights to play their music, after the broadcaster launched an online streaming music service that allows listeners to hear thousands of songs a day on their computers and phones for free.

- Commodities and mining giant Glencore has made a 3.5 billion euros ($5.5 billion) approach for Regina-based Viterra Inc, Canada’s biggest grain handler, Britain’s Sunday Telegraph newspaper said on its website.

NATIONAL POST

- Thomas Mulcair, the perceived front-runner in the NDP leadership race, was attacked by his main rivals in a televised debate Sunday in Vancouver for wanting to shift the left-wing party away from its social democratic roots to some undefined centrist position.