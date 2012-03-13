PRESS DIGEST - Canada - March 13

March 13 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

- After prematurely celebrating passage of their omnibus crime bill last week, the federal Conservatives have finally managed to push the controversial piece of legislation through Parliament.

The final vote in the House of Commons on Monday means Prime Minister Stephen Harper has fulfilled his commitment to get the legislation passed within the first 100 days of this session.

- The corporation that oversees government-sanctioned gambling in Ontario is pushing for a major expansion, including a casino in Toronto, more public access to slot machines and lottery tickets, and greater private involvement in the industry.

The Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corp believes its plan to “modernize” gambling could, within five years, add $1.3-billion to the $2-billion it contributes to Ontario’s annual revenues.

Reports in the Business Section

- An Ontario Provincial Police investigation into the province’s air ambulance service Ornge is centring on a $24-million mortgage loan that was borrowed last year against its Mississauga head office.

- Potential bidders for agriculture giant Viterra Inc are evaluating options for making a takeover more palatable to the federal government, including bringing a Canadian partner into the deal.

NATIONAL POST

- In an effort to curb vandalism and thwart terrorism against Jewish targets, the Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs has announced it is forming a network of professionally trained volunteers to provide security at Canadian synagogues and Jewish community centres.

- The Ontario Superior Court will consider an application to remove Mayor Rob Ford from office and bar him from running in the next election over an alleged breach of the Municipal Conflict of Interest Act.