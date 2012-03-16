FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST - Canada - March 16
March 16, 2012 / 10:10 AM / in 6 years

PRESS DIGEST - Canada - March 16

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

March 16 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

- Ideological and personal fault lines are growing in the NDP as rivals gang up against the program and leadership skills of front-runner Thomas Mulcair in the final days of the race to find Jack Layton’s replacement.

- The man in charge of Elections Canada has broken his silence on the fraudulent robo-calls controversy, divulging that the agency has received 700 specific complaints about phony dialing from the 2011 ballot in the past three weeks.

- The ouster of a high-ranking Chinese official has cost Canada a major link with China’s leadership just as Prime Minister Stephen Harper works to deepen relations between the two countries.

Reports in the business section:

- Two of the country’s biggest agriculture companies are working with Switzerland’s Glencore International PLC on a takeover bid for Viterra Inc, a plan that would further build the businesses of Calgary’s Agrium Inc and Winnipeg’s Richardson family.

NATIONAL POST

- Canada’s new federal spending watchdog is set to deliver a scathing report on the F-35 fighter jet program early next month that will make distinctly unpleasant reading for the conservative government.

- Police in Montreal made more than 150 arrests Thursday when an annual anti-police brutality march turned violent.

Reports in the Business Section

- Rogers Communications Inc may have to collaborate with a competing wireless operator to deliver mobile broadband services outside major cities or be left at a disadvantage to rivals BCE Inc and Telus Corp, sources said Thursday.

