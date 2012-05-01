FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PRESS DIGEST - Canada - May 1
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 1, 2012 / 9:55 AM / 5 years ago

PRESS DIGEST - Canada - May 1

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 1 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

- Canadians will face shorter seasons at national parks and historic sites according to public service union leaders who say Parks Canada has been particularly hard hit by federal spending cuts.

- An office created to oversee the acquisition of new jet fighters is pressing the Department of National Defence to start afresh on its F-35 Lightning purchase and consider whether Canada needs to buy a different plane.

Reports in the business section:

- The group of 13 financial institutions trying to buy TMX Group Inc cleared a number of critical hurdles to the $3.8 billion takeover, breathing new life into the deal.

- Canadian Oil Sands Ltd, the largest shareholder in the massive Syncrude Canada Ltd oil sands operation, said it is facing a widening gap between the price the company receives for its oil relative and the North American benchmark, amid changing dynamics in the refining market.

NATIONAL POST

- Quebec Education Minister Line Beauchamp said Monday there is no point talking about mediation to end the province’s 12-week student strike unless student associations move away from their insistence that university tuition remain frozen at C$2,168 ($2,200)a year.

FINANCIAL POST

- As Canadian engineering giant SNC-Lavalin Group Inc struggles through an unprecedented scandal that has rattled its employees and shaken its reputation, its depressed stock market valuation may make it a ripe takeover target.

An internal investigation ordered by the company’s board of directors uncovered $56 million worth of missing payments at its construction unit and led to the departure of three executives, including chief executive Pierre Duhaime and executive vice-president Riadh Ben Aissa.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.