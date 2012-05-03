PRESS DIGEST - Canada - May 3

May 3 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

- Rob Ford is threatening to lay charges against a Toronto Star reporter for allegedly trespassing and taking pictures over the fence behind the Toronto mayor’s Etobicoke home.

Reports in the business section:

- Activist Bill Ackman opened the door to potential peace negotiations with the board of Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd offering that he is “absolutely willing” to review candidates to lead the railway other than his favoured choice, Hunter Harrison.

- Air Canada says it has filed documents with the Quebec Superior Court asking to cancel its contracts with Aveos Fleet Performance Inc, which has shuttered its doors and filed for creditor protection.

NATIONAL POST

- Some of Alberta’s already handsomely paid legislators seem likely to receive a pay hike if newly re-elected Premier Alison Redford follows through on a report that attempts to simplify the legislature’s Byzantine compensation system.

- Ontario Provincial Police will continue to maintain records of all firearms sales and who bought them, but say this is not an attempt to create a provincial long-gun registry.

FINANCIAL POST

- The Canadian government is set to meet economic goals laid out in its March budget despite a surprise drop in gross domestic product in February, Finance Minister Jim Flaherty said on Wednesday.

- SNC Lavalin Group Inc will try Thursday to repudiate a damning new report from Toronto equity research firm Veritas Investment Research that warns there is a good chance the engineering giant’s future prospects will be hurt by more revelations of “improper acts.”