PRESS DIGEST - Canada - May 8
#Market News
May 8, 2012 / 9:57 AM / 5 years ago

PRESS DIGEST - Canada - May 8

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 8 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

- Mayor Rob Ford is passing up another opportunity to support the gay and lesbian community, this time opting to skip a flag-raising outside his office that will be attended by Toronto Maple Leafs general manager Brian Burke.

- Tides Canada is having its charitable status audited by the Canada Revenue Agency in the midst of an attack by conservative politicians who have branded it as a foreign-funded radical group.

Reports in the business section:

- Viterra Inc’s Chief Executive officer Mayo Schmidt was coordinating an intense bidding war for the grain handling company even as he said on television that Viterra was not approached for a takeover, company documents indicate.

NATIONAL POST

- Looming cuts to refugee health benefits are inhumane, unethical and won’t save the government money, say some Ottawa doctors. A program providing temporary health insurance to refugee applicants who aren’t eligible for provincial or territorial coverage will be pared back starting June 30, Minister of Citizenship and Immigration Jason Kenney announced last month.

FINANCIAL POST

- SNC Lavalin Group Inc is working with a company owned by controversial Quebec construction magnate Tony Accurso to bid on the Quebec government’s $3 billion project to renovate Montreal’s Turcot interchange.

