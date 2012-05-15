PRESS DIGEST - Canada - May 15

May 15 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

- Faced with increasing costs and delays associated with hearing cases, a growing number of judges are trying to drag the court system into the electronic age, including using video links to allow witnesses to testify from afar.

Reports in the business section:

- Struggling U.S. lender Ally Financial Inc is auctioning off its Canadian banking division as part of the sale of more than $30-billion (U.S.) worth of international assets as it seeks to relieve mounting financial pressure.

NATIONAL POST

- Quebec’s education minister and deputy premier Line Beauchamp resigned from politics Monday in a bombshell announcement that came amid months of student-related unrest.

FINANCIAL POST

- If European countries are not prepared to bail out fellow eurozone members, maybe they should just abandon the whole concept of a common currency, Canadian Finance Minister Jim Flaherty said.