PRESS DIGEST - Canada - May 16

May 16 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

- Months after handing its doctors a raise, Alberta now says it is looking to overhaul their pay formula, joining Ontario and other provinces in a move that could reshape health-care funding in Canada.

- Get ready to crank up the AC and seek refuge from bursts of wild, windy weather, as one hot summer is being predicted for much of Canada.

Reports in the business section:

- Vancouver’s once-overheated housing market has cooled sharply, with the average price falling nearly 10 per cent in April from a year ago to C$735,315, according to figures released Tuesday by the Canadian Real Estate Association.

- After two years of debt crisis with no end in sight in Greece, the Germans are starting to talk openly about a once taboo subject: the possibility their Greek partner may leave the euro zone.

NATIONAL POST

- Mark Peretz, one of the gangsters responsible for spraying a crowded Toronto restaurant with bullets in a bungled mob hit - paralyzing an innocent mother of three - has been re-arrested, just a month after leaving prison for his role in one of the city’s most notorious bystander shootings.

- Police are investigating how the elderly victim of a home invasion ended up spending 75 days in jail after he called 911. Marian Andrzejewski was beaten by two thugs after they burst through the door of his 14th-floor public housing unit in October 2010.

FINANCIAL POST

- The Ontario Securities Commission has ordered the founder and former chief executive of defunct investment firm First Leaside Wealth Management Inc to stop working with investors in an attempt to raise additional capital for the firm’s ailing properties.

- The Desmarais clan, which controls Power Corp, was the target Tuesday of angry demonstrators gathered in Old Montreal outside a hotel where the company’s annual general meeting was taking place.