PRESS DIGEST - Canada - May 18

May 18 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

- Canada’s National Energy Board expects the average cost of regular gasoline to be between $1.20 and $1.35 per litre this summer, mirroring last summer’s range.

- Several Canadian fund managers are queuing up for a slice of Facebook Inc’s initial public offering, ignoring critics who suggest the stock could be an expensive bust. CI Investment Inc’s Boston-based Cambridge Advisers unit has placed an order for a million shares of the social media giant.

NATIONAL POST

- The Quebec government is aiming for the pocketbook to help stamp out the turbulent student crisis that is rocking the province.

FINANCIAL POST

- If G20 nations ignore reforms agreed upon last fall in Cannes, the world economy will be 8 percent, or $6-trillion, poorer by 2015, the Bank of Canada says.

- Investors are now on pace to reduce their gold holdings for a third straight month, marking the longest bullion selloff since 2004.