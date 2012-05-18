FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PRESS DIGEST - Canada - May 18
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
May 18, 2012 / 10:15 AM / in 5 years

PRESS DIGEST - Canada - May 18

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 18 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

- Canada’s National Energy Board expects the average cost of regular gasoline to be between $1.20 and $1.35 per litre this summer, mirroring last summer’s range.

Reports in the business section:

- Several Canadian fund managers are queuing up for a slice of Facebook Inc’s initial public offering, ignoring critics who suggest the stock could be an expensive bust. CI Investment Inc’s Boston-based Cambridge Advisers unit has placed an order for a million shares of the social media giant.

NATIONAL POST

- The Quebec government is aiming for the pocketbook to help stamp out the turbulent student crisis that is rocking the province.

FINANCIAL POST

- If G20 nations ignore reforms agreed upon last fall in Cannes, the world economy will be 8 percent, or $6-trillion, poorer by 2015, the Bank of Canada says.

- Investors are now on pace to reduce their gold holdings for a third straight month, marking the longest bullion selloff since 2004.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.