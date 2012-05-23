FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PRESS DIGEST - Canada - May 23
Sections
Featured
Pfizer weighs sale of consumer healthcare business
Deals
Pfizer weighs sale of consumer healthcare business
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
Cyber Risk
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
Deadly wildfires rage on
California
Deadly wildfires rage on
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 23, 2012 / 10:20 AM / 5 years ago

PRESS DIGEST - Canada - May 23

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 23 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

- American intelligence officials supplied vital information in the early days of the investigation that climaxed with the arrest of an accused spy inside Canada’s top-secret naval signals centre, sources say.

- Montreal police brought the hammer down on student demonstrators, enforcing a controversial law that brought tens of thousands into the streets in a protest earlier in the day that drew international support.

Reports in the business section:

- More than 4,800 Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd employees have gone on strike, stopping freight shipments. The strike by the Teamsters Canada Rail Conference began at 12:01 a.m. on Wednesday.

- Bank of Nova Scotia’s landmark red tower in downtown Toronto has been sold for $1.27-billion, the highest price yet paid for a Canadian office building.

NATIONAL POST

- The newly elected Redford government is expected to introduce a mysterious bill during a brief sitting of the legislature this week. The legislation, dubbed Bill 1, would focus on one of the campaign promises made during the recent election.

FINANCIAL POST

- Royal Bank of Canada, Bank of Montreal and other Canadian lenders will post higher profit in the fiscal second quarter as a firming economy fuelled loans to consumers and businesses.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.