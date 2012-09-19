Quebec names deficit foe as finance minister

* New minister says deficits must be the exception

OTTAWA, Sept 19 (Reuters) - New Quebec Premier Pauline Marois named former academic Nicolas Marceau, an opponent of budget deficits, as the Canadian province’s new finance minister on Wednesday.

Marceau was elected in 2009 to the Quebec legislature and served as the separatist Parti Quebecois’ finance spokesman. La Presse newspaper quoted him this month as saying: “A (fiscal) deficit is not normal. It must be the exception.”

Nonetheless, the Globe and Mail reported that Marceau wants the Quebec government to play an increasing role in the economy, through the province’s pension fund, the Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec.

The Parti Quebecois won the Sept. 5 provincial election with a minority of seats, meaning it will not be able to launch a referendum on independence for the mainly French-speaking province without the support of another party.