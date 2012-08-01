FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Canadian province of Quebec to hold election on Sept. 4
August 1, 2012 / 4:45 PM / 5 years ago

Canadian province of Quebec to hold election on Sept. 4

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Quebec Premier Jean Charest called an election in the giant Canadian province for Sept. 4 on Wednesday despite polls which suggest his governing Liberals could lose to a separatist party.

Charest’s move ensures the election will take place before an inquiry into allegations of corruption in the powerful construction industry reopens in mid-September.

The inquiry is expected to unearth damaging revelations about ties between the industry and all the major political parties in Quebec. The Liberals have been in power since 2003.

