Canadian province of Quebec to hold election on Sept. 4

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Quebec Premier Jean Charest called an election in the giant Canadian province for Sept. 4 on Wednesday despite polls which suggest his governing Liberals could lose to a separatist party.

Charest’s move ensures the election will take place before an inquiry into allegations of corruption in the powerful construction industry reopens in mid-September.

The inquiry is expected to unearth damaging revelations about ties between the industry and all the major political parties in Quebec. The Liberals have been in power since 2003.