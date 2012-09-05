Quebec premier-elect says opposed to foreign takeovers

OTTAWA, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Separatist Quebec Premier-elect Pauline Marois, speaking in the context of a bid by U.S. retailer Lowe’s Cos for Quebec-based Rona Inc renewed her opposition on Wednesday to foreign companies taking over Quebec firms.

“I think that we want to prevent the sale of our headquarters to foreign companies,” she told reporters the day after winning the provincial election with a minority of seats, which means she will need opposition support for her measures.

Marois also said she would like to increase royalties on natural resources companies but the two main opposition parties had opposed this. However, she also reported that one of the parties, the CAQ, said on Wednesday that it was ready to discuss the issue with her.