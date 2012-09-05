FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Quebec premier-elect says opposed to foreign takeovers
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 5, 2012 / 6:50 PM / in 5 years

Quebec premier-elect says opposed to foreign takeovers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OTTAWA, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Separatist Quebec Premier-elect Pauline Marois, speaking in the context of a bid by U.S. retailer Lowe’s Cos for Quebec-based Rona Inc renewed her opposition on Wednesday to foreign companies taking over Quebec firms.

“I think that we want to prevent the sale of our headquarters to foreign companies,” she told reporters the day after winning the provincial election with a minority of seats, which means she will need opposition support for her measures.

Marois also said she would like to increase royalties on natural resources companies but the two main opposition parties had opposed this. However, she also reported that one of the parties, the CAQ, said on Wednesday that it was ready to discuss the issue with her.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.