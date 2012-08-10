UPDATE 1-Quebec separatists take lead, promise to fight takeovers

* Polls show separatists on course to win election

* Separatists need majority to hold independence referendum

* Promise protection against foreign takeover bids

By David Ljunggren

Aug 10 (Reuters) - A Quebec separatist party that is promising to fight foreign takeovers of firms based in the Canadian province is in the lead for the Sept. 4 elections, two new polls showed on Friday.

The Parti Quebecois, which wants Quebec to break away from the rest of Canada, promises it will do more to combat takeover bids such the attempt by U.S. home-improvement retailer Lowe’s Cos Inc to buy Rona Inc.

Lowe’s has not put in a formal bid for Quebec-based Rona, but Rona said last month that it had rejected a C$1.8 billion ($1.8 billion) proposal.

A CROP poll for La Presse put support for the Parti Quebecois at 32 percent in next months provincial elections, compared with 29 percent for the governing Liberals. The new, untested and right-leaning Coalition for the Future of Quebec (CAQ) was at 21 percent.

CROP said those figures meant a majority government might be within reach for the Parti Quebecois. If the party does win a majority of seats in the provincial legislature it could introduce a referendum on independence, which would be needed before Quebec could split from Canada.

A separate Leger poll for Le Devoir put support for the Parti Quebecois at 32 percent, the Liberals at 31 percent and the CAQ on 27 percent.

The Parti Quebecois outlined its proposals on foreign takeovers and on a bigger pro-Quebec role for the provincial pension plan, Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec, after the two opinion polls were conducted.

Although the federal government has jurisdiction over foreign takeovers, the Parti Quebecois said the province could be doing more to protect home-grown industries.

PQ leader Pauline Marois, who says Quebecers are fed up with the Liberals’ almost 10-year spell in government, said she would change the role of the Caisse and give it a C$10 billion fighting fund to help fend off takeovers and stimulate business growth in Quebec.

“Today the headquarters and property of Rona are threatened. We have to act with force ... we can re-establish control over our development and remain masters of our own fate,” she said on Thursday.

Marois also said firms that had received takeover bids would have to consider the interests of the workers.

“Too many firms have closed their doors in recent years, leaving hundreds of workers out on the street and communities devitalized. This has to stop,” she said.

Quebec Finance Minister Raymond Bachand said this month the Lowe’s offer was not in the best interest of either Canada or Quebec and asked economic development agency Investissement Quebec to work out what could be done to counter the proposal.

The CAQ, which says it wants more rights for Quebec but is not pressing for independence, has yet to reveal an economic platform. The party could play an important role in the election if it starts eating into support for the Liberals and the PQ.

Other factors to bear in mind are that Liberal Premier Jean Charest is an experienced campaigner and the first of what could be four crucial televised leaders’ debates will not be until Aug 19.

CROP said 26 percent of Quebecers thought Charest would be the best prime minister, compared to 25 percent who chose Marois and 22 percent who opted for CAQ leader Francois Legault.

The CROP telephone poll of 1,061 adults was conducted between Aug. 4 and 8 and is considered accurate to within 3.0 percentage points, 19 times out of 20. The Leger Internet poll of 1,589 adults was carried out between Aug 6 and 8 and is considered accurate to within 2.5 percentage points, 19 times out of 20.