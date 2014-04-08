Anti-separatists to form majority Quebec government -projection

OTTAWA, April 7 (Reuters) - The anti-separatist Quebec Liberal Party was elected on Monday to form a majority provincial government, eliminating the possibility of a new referendum on separation from Canada for several years, two television networks projected.

They projected that the Quebec Liberals, who had warned incessantly about the dangers of another referendum, trounced the separatist Parti Quebecois, which had called the election on March 5 in a bid to win a majority government themselves.

The networks’ projections said the Liberals were on track to take a majority of the 125 seats in the provincial legislature. (Reporting by Randall Palmer; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)