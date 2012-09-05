FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Quebec separatist leader rushed from stage amid security scare
September 5, 2012 / 4:25 AM / 5 years ago

Quebec separatist leader rushed from stage amid security scare

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 4 (Reuters) - Security guards abruptly rushed the leader of Quebec’s separatist party from the stage after an armed man shot and injured two people outside the Montreal venue where she was speaking.

Parti Quebecois leader Pauline Marois - whose party had just won a narrow victory in provincial elections - later returned to the stage to say a security incident was to blame.

RDI television showed pictures of police arresting a man with a rifle outside the venue where Marois had been speaking. It also showed a large fire at the back of the building.

