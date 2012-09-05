FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Quebec separatists to form minority government - networks
September 5, 2012

Quebec separatists to form minority government - networks

Sept 4 (Reuters) - The separatist Parti Quebecois won enough seats in a Quebec election on Tuesday to create a minority government in the predominantly French-speaking Canadian province, the CTV and TVA networks predicted.

If confirmed by final results, that would make it almost impossible for the new PQ government to hold a referendum on independence. The party defeated the Liberal government after nine years in power.

CTV and TVA said the PQ would win 58 of the 125 seats in the provincial legislature, leaving it five short of a majority. Previous PQ governments held independence referendums in 1980 and 1995 but both failed.

