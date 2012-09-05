FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Separatists win Quebec election -- TV networks
September 5, 2012 / 1:00 AM / 5 years ago

Separatists win Quebec election -- TV networks

Sept 4 (Reuters) - The separatist Parti Quebecois won enough seats in a Quebec election on Tuesday to create at least a minority government in the predominantly French-speaking Canadian province, private broadcasters TVA and CTV predicted.

TVA said the Parti Quebecois had won or was leading in 61 seats, almost enough to win a majority of the 125 seats in the provincial legislature.

The Parti Quebecois wants independence for the predominantly French-speaking Canadian province. Previous Parti Quebecois governments held province-wide votes on breaking away from Canada in 1980 and 1995, but both failed, and the most recent poll shows only 28 percent of Quebecers back independence.

