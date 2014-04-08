FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Quebec separatists removed from power -TV projection
#Market News
April 8, 2014 / 12:35 AM / 3 years ago

Quebec separatists removed from power -TV projection

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OTTAWA, April 7 (Reuters) - The separatist Parti Quebecois was booted from power in a provincial election on Monday that turned on the possibility of a new referendum on Quebec independence from Canada, the French branch of CBC television projected.

The television network projected that the pro-Canada Quebec Liberals, who warned incessantly of the dangers of another vote on splitting from Canada, would form the next government. It did not yet project whether the Liberals would have a majority of seats, which would make their government more stable. (Reporting by Randall Palmer; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

