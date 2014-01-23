FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Gradual phase-out of older oil cars not good enough: Canada
#Market News
January 23, 2014 / 4:20 PM / 4 years ago

Gradual phase-out of older oil cars not good enough: Canada

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OTTAWA, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Canada’s Transportation Safety Board on Thursday said rail companies should quickly phase out the kinds of older oil tanker cars that were involved in a fatal disaster last year in Quebec.

“The rail industry is moving to a new standard and that’s a good thing but a long and drawn out phase out of older model cars simply isn’t good enough,” TSB chair Wendy Tadros told a news conference.

She spoke shortly after the TSB recommended tougher standards on all DOT-111 tanker cars, not just the new ones.

