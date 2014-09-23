FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fines to proceed against CN rail over grain shipments: minister
September 23, 2014 / 2:40 PM / 3 years ago

Fines to proceed against CN rail over grain shipments: minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OTTAWA, Sept 23 (Reuters) - The Canadian government dismissed on Tuesday complaints from Canadian National Railway Co that fines for failing to ship the required minimum amounts of grain were unfair because there was not enough demand for grain shipments.

Agriculture Minister Gerry Ritz said there was a backlog of grain waiting for CN to move, even though it is less than expected, and the other main carrier, Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd, was having no problem meeting its minimum.

“The fines will be assessed, they will be levied, and we expect CN to actually pick up their game,” Ritz told reporters on a conference call from India. (Reporting by Randall Palmer; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

