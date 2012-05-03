FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Canada bill for rail-shipper contracts seen by autumn

May 3, 2012 / 5:16 PM / 5 years ago

Canada bill for rail-shipper contracts seen by autumn

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 3 (Reuters) - Canada’s Transport Minister Denis Lebel said on Thursday the government may not have legislation ready to enable service agreements between railways and shippers until autumn.

“It’s very difficult to have a timeline before the summer... If it’s in the fall, it will be in the fall,” Lebel said, speaking to reporters by conference call from Germany.

Lebel said he is awaiting a final report from a facilitator appointed by the Conservative government last autumn to lead a six-month process aiming to improve rail service.

Shippers, including grain, auto, and steel companies, among others, are eager to establish a process to form service agreements with railways when direct negotiations fail.

