Canada proposes C$250,000 fines for rail safety misses

OTTAWA, May 16 (Reuters) - Canada will propose fines of up to C$250,000 ($229,000) on railway companies that violate safety requirements, the government announced on Friday in the latest reaction to last year’s deadly oil-by-rail crash in Lac-Megantic, Quebec.

The administrative penalties, already in use in the marine and aviation sectors, provide a faster alternative to prosecution, Transport Minister Lisa Raitt said in her announcement.

Maximum fines will be C$50,000 for an individual and C$250,000 for a corporation.

Rail safety came to the fore after last July’s fiery oil-train crash which leveled the heart of Lac-Megantic and killed 47 people.