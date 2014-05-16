FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Canada proposes C$250,000 fines for rail safety misses
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 16, 2014 / 8:56 PM / 3 years ago

Canada proposes C$250,000 fines for rail safety misses

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OTTAWA, May 16 (Reuters) - Canada will propose fines of up to C$250,000 ($229,000) on railway companies that violate safety requirements, the government announced on Friday in the latest reaction to last year’s deadly oil-by-rail crash in Lac-Megantic, Quebec.

The administrative penalties, already in use in the marine and aviation sectors, provide a faster alternative to prosecution, Transport Minister Lisa Raitt said in her announcement.

Maximum fines will be C$50,000 for an individual and C$250,000 for a corporation.

Rail safety came to the fore after last July’s fiery oil-train crash which leveled the heart of Lac-Megantic and killed 47 people.

$1=$1.09 Canadian Reporting by Randall Palmer; Editing by Bernard Orr

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.