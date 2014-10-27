FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Canada watchdog warns railways on safety reporting problems
Sections
Featured
Myanmar's Suu Kyi condemns abuses in Rakhine but rights groups skeptical
United Nations General Assembly
Myanmar's Suu Kyi condemns abuses in Rakhine but rights groups skeptical
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 27, 2014 / 3:40 PM / 3 years ago

Canada watchdog warns railways on safety reporting problems

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TORONTO, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Canada’s Transportation Safety Board warned railways on Monday to be more diligent about reporting accident information after a review of three railways over a seven-year period showed 254 missing or late reports.

The safety watchdog said in a release that the majority of the incidents were minor, many taking place inside rail yards and causing no injuries. But it said it would take enforcement action if needed to better identify safety issues.

The three railways covered by the review were Canadian National Railway Co, Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd and Montreal, Maine & Atlantic. CN Rail and CP Rail are Canada’s two major railways, and Montreal, Maine & Atlantic operated the train that derailed and exploded in Lac-Megantic last year, killing 47 people.

CN Rail spokesman Mark Hallman said the railway cooperated with the Transportation Safety Board on its audit, which found 132 unreported incidents from 2007 to 2013.

Including them raised CN Rail’s reportable accident rate by 3.4 percent over the period.

“All were very minor derailments with very minimal damage, and none involved dangerous goods,” said Hallman. Until recently, he said, the board required reports where derailments caused damage that would affect “safe operation,” a subjective judgment.

“The issue has since been addressed by TSB changing its regulation in July 2014 to require all derailments to be reported, something that CN has advocated since 2007,” he said.

CP Rail did not immediately comment.

Montreal, Maine & Atlantic went bankrupt shortly after the Lac-Megantic disaster. It was sold and now operates as the Central Maine & Quebec Railway. That company could not immediately be reached for comment. (Reporting by Allison Martell; Editing by David Gregorio)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.