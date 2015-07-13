FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Judge rejects CP Rail challenge to Lac-Megantic settlement
July 13, 2015 / 4:55 PM / 2 years ago

Judge rejects CP Rail challenge to Lac-Megantic settlement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 13 (Reuters) - A Quebec judge rejected Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd’s challenge to a settlement for victims of the Lac-Megantic crude by rail disaster on Monday, clearing the way for compensation payments.

Parties named in a class action lawsuit, including closely-held Irving Oil, General Electric, Shell Oil Company, ConocoPhillips, Marathon Oil and others, have agreed to contribute to a C$431 million ($338.28 million) compensation fund.

$1 = 1.2741 Canadian dollars Reporting by Allison Lampert; Writing by Allison Martell

