Canadian National derailment halts rail service on major route
July 18, 2015 / 10:31 PM / 2 years ago

Canadian National derailment halts rail service on major route

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO, July 18 (Reuters) - A Canadian National Railway Co train derailed on Saturday, halting passenger rail service on major routes between Toronto and Ottawa, as well as Toronto and Montreal, Via Rail said.

Canadian National said seven cars on a westbound freight train derailed at about 13:50 ET/1750 GMT near Bowmanville Ontario. Bowmanville is about 75 km (47 miles) east of Toronto.

The railway said there were no injuries or dangerous goods involved and the cause is under investigation.

Via, the country’s main passenger rail service, said because of the derailment, all of its trains are canceled for the remainder of the day between Toronto and Ottawa, as well as between Toronto and Montreal, in both directions.

Via said it was arranging alternate transportation for affected passengers. Train services are expected to resume Sunday morning and trains between Montreal and Ottawa are operating normally. (Reporting by Jeffrey Hodgson; Editing by Alan Crosby)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
