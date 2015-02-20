Canada to require more oil-by-rail insurance, special fund

OTTAWA, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Railways will have to carry additional insurance when they carry crude oil, and an additional fund will be set up with levies on oil shipments to cover major disasters, under legislation to be introduced on Friday, two sources familiar with the bill said.

The legislation is in reaction to a spate of oil-by-rail accidents, the most prominent one being the 2013 explosion of a runaway train in the Quebec village of Lac-Megantic, leveling the heart of the town and killing 47 people.

