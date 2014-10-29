Canada tightens train handbrake rules, to impose "audit blitz"

OTTAWA, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Canada will require railways to secure unattended trains with a minimum number of handbrakes and other physical defenses to prevent runaways, Canada’s transport ministry said on Wednesday in its latest response to last year’s deadly crash in Quebec.

Transport Canada will also tighten enforcement of railway labeling of hazardous materials like volatile crude, and add staff to perform an “audit blitz”, Transport Minister Lisa Raitt said.

The changes are the latest in a slew of regulatory moves in North America since a train carrying crude oil crashed in Lac-Megantic, Quebec, last year, killing 47 people - highlighting the dangers of a surge in oil transport by rail.

The Canadian Transportation Safety Board issued its final report on the crash in August, which found shortfalls in railway safety culture and federal oversight. (Reporting by Richard Valdmanis; Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson)