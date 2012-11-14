FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Canada agency says RBS not fully cooperating in Libor probe
#Credit Markets
November 14, 2012 / 8:51 PM / in 5 years

Canada agency says RBS not fully cooperating in Libor probe

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 14 (Reuters) - A claim by Royal Bank of Scotland Group that it is cooperating fully with Canada’s Competition Bureau in its investigation into possible collusion in setting the yen Libor rate is false, the Competition Bureau said on Wednesday.

“The suggestion that the RBS Group is ‘co-operating fully’ with the bureau is false. The RBS Group has not applied to the Bureau’s immunity or leniency programs and, in fact, has challenged a production order issued by the Ontario Superior Court of Justice in relation to the bureau’s investigation,” the federal agency said in a statement on its website.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.