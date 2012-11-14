RBS says UK laws prevent full co-operation with Canada agency

LONDON, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Royal Bank of Scotland Group said on Wednesday that it cannot cooperate fully with Canada’s Competition Bureau in its investigation into possible collusion in setting the yen Libor rate because it requires the bank to break laws in the UK.

“It is simply not accurate to imply that we do not want to cooperate with the Canadian Competition Bureau,” RBS said in a statement.

“We have told the Bureau that we want to provide the documents they are requesting, but that the mechanism they have chosen requires RBS to break laws in the UK.”