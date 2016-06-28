British Columbia real estate panel urges tougher fines, oversight

VANCOUVER, June 28 (Reuters) - British Columbia’s real estate agents and brokerages should be fined 25 times more than they are for misconduct and face increased regulatory oversight, an advisory board recommended on Tuesday.

The final report by the provincially appointed Independent Advisory Group came after a four-month review of the sector, which has come under scrutiny after media reports on predatory practices by some agents and brokers in red hot markets.

Housing prices have skyrocketed in British Columbia, jumping 30 percent in Greater Vancouver over the last year, prompting concerns that speculators and foreign investors are driving the market rather than local housing needs.

The most striking of 28 recommendations was that maximum penalties levied by the Real Estate Council of British Columbia for misconduct by individual licensees be boosted C$250,000 ($191,703.09) from a current C$10,000, and to C$500,000 from C$20,000 for brokerages.

It also recommended raising maximum administrative penalties to C$50,000 from C$1,000.

Seven of the recommendations, including changes to monetary penalties, are subject to approval by the British Columbia government. The remainder will be reviewed by the Real Estate Council.

“Large commissions and low penalties for licensee misconduct combine to create the perception that regulatory penalties are simply a transaction costs for otherwise profitable behavior,” the Independent Advisory Group said in its report. “This significantly undermines the effectiveness and credibility of the regulator.”

The report also recommended that agents no longer be able to represent both buyer and seller in a transaction, and that they be prohibited from having a financial interest in a listing beyond getting a commission.

($1 = 1.3041 Canadian dollars)