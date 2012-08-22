FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Canadian oil refinery to be profitable: backer
August 22, 2012

New Canadian oil refinery to be profitable: backer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CALGARY, Alberta, Aug 22 (Reuters) - Press baron David Black, who is backing a proposed C$13 billion ($13.1 billion) refinery on Canada’s west coast to process crude oil shipped on Enbridge Inc Northern Gateway pipeline, said on Wednesday he’s confident the project will be economic.

Black, who has been studying the potential of a refinery capable of processing 550,000 barrels of crude per day for a year, sees the facility as a way to lower the environmental risks of shipping heavy crudes from Canada’s oil sands by tanker and to provide jobs in the province’s north.

“Is it economic? Yes it is,” Black said in an interview. “The budget is pretty solid I think. I employed two different consultants and they came up with basically the same numbers and I ran them by one of the big oil companies and they confirmed the numbers.”

