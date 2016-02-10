FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Canada's CI Investments returns C$156 mln to investors
#Market News
February 10, 2016 / 9:25 PM / 2 years ago

Canada's CI Investments returns C$156 mln to investors

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Canadian investment fund manager CI Investments Inc has agreed to a settlement calling for it to return C$156.1 million ($112 million) to investors after miscalculating the value of cash collateral in certain of its funds, Ontario’s securities regulator said on Thursday.

The settlement - which includes an C$8 million payment to the Ontario Securities Commission and C$50,000 to cover the cost of their investigation - is the largest compensation since the regulator introduced no-contest settlements in 2014.

As per the terms of such settlements, CI Investments, a unit of CI Financial Corp, neither admitted nor denied the allegations of OSC staff that it had not adequately monitored the valuations of the funds.

$1 = 1.3917 Canadian dollars Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Steve Orlofsky

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
