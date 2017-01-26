FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ontario regulator names first fintech advisory committee
January 26, 2017 / 5:54 PM / 7 months ago

Ontario regulator names first fintech advisory committee

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TORONTO, Jan 26 (Reuters) - The Ontario Securities Commission announced the members of its first Fintech Advisory Committee on Thursday as part of its efforts to address the regulatory challenges involved with financial technology startups.

The commission, Canada's largest securities regulator, said the 16-member group would meet quarterly to advise it on developments and issues in financial technology but did not provide other details.

Regulators have been grappling with how to apply rules to new technology that is transforming the financial sector.

The commission created Launchpad last fall, a group that helps fintech startups navigate complex regulations and, where possible, get to market quicker.

Launchpad head Pat Chaukos will chair the fintech committee. Members include venture capitalists, academics, digital currency technology experts, consultants and entrepreneurs representing a cross-section of the industry.

Fintech is one of the fastest growing startup sectors in Canada, where investments last year in young companies reached levels not seen since the dotcom boom.

The securities commission recognizes the need to modernize and remove barriers if necessary, Chaukos said in an interview last month.

The commission has been in talks to develop cooperation with regulatory bodies. Last November it signed an agreement with the Australian Securities and Investments Commission to support fintechs and help get startups to market faster in their respective jurisdictions. (Reporting by Solarina Ho; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)

