New Canada finance minister favors national securities regulator

OTTAWA, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Finance Minister Bill Morneau signaled on Monday that Canada’s new Liberal government would follow through on the efforts of the previous Conservative government to set up a national securities regulator designed to replace a patchwork of provincial bodies.

“We do favor (a) collaborative national securities regulator. We respect the decision of the Supreme Court and recognize that we will do this together in collaboration with those provinces that are willing to be part of this initiative,” Morneau told a news conference in Halifax, Nova Scotia. (Reporting by Randall Palmer; Editing by James Dalgleish)