Canada bank regulator Rudin worries about missing the warning signs
November 5, 2014 / 10:22 PM / 3 years ago

Canada bank regulator Rudin worries about missing the warning signs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OTTAWA, Nov 5 (Reuters) - The head of Canada’s banking regulator said on Wednesday that his biggest worry is whether there are current warning signs of impending problems that regulators are missing.

Financial crises and major institution failures often follow a narrative of displaying warning signs that were either not seen or ignored, said Jeremy Rudin, head of Canada’s Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions (OSFI).

“That’s the thing that bothers me the most - is there something right now that is staring us in the face but we don’t see it? And that’s a question that I ask myself constantly,” said Rudin, who was speaking before a Senate committee on banking.

Reporting by Leah Schnurr and Randall Palmer; Editing by Chris Reese

