BRIEF-Quebec securities regulator outlines new rules on use of poison pills to fend off hostile takeovers

March 14 (Reuters) - : * Quebec securities regulator, the amf publishes consultation paper on use of
poison pills to fend off hostile takeover bids * Amf says its proposal would give more power to boards of target companies to
put in place and retain poison pills as a defensive measure * Amf says it would only intervene to overturn a pill if a boards’ decision was
abusive of security holders’ rights or hurt the efficiency of capital markets * Amf says its proposal on poison pills differs from the Canadian securities
administrators, or csa plan * Amf says csa plan would result in poison pills not being cease traded by
regulators if security holders approve them