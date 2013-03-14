FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Quebec securities regulator outlines new rules on use of poison pills to fend off hostile takeovers
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
Breakingviews
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 14, 2013 / 1:16 PM / 5 years ago

BRIEF-Quebec securities regulator outlines new rules on use of poison pills to fend off hostile takeovers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 14 (Reuters) - : * Quebec securities regulator, the amf publishes consultation paper on use of

poison pills to fend off hostile takeover bids * Amf says its proposal would give more power to boards of target companies to

put in place and retain poison pills as a defensive measure * Amf says it would only intervene to overturn a pill if a boards’ decision was

abusive of security holders’ rights or hurt the efficiency of capital markets * Amf says its proposal on poison pills differs from the Canadian securities

administrators, or csa plan * Amf says csa plan would result in poison pills not being cease traded by

regulators if security holders approve them

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.