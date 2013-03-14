BRIEF-Quebec securities regulator outlines new rules on use of poison pills to fend off hostile takeovers

March 14 (Reuters) - : * Quebec securities regulator, the amf publishes consultation paper on use of

poison pills to fend off hostile takeover bids * Amf says its proposal would give more power to boards of target companies to

put in place and retain poison pills as a defensive measure * Amf says it would only intervene to overturn a pill if a boards’ decision was

abusive of security holders’ rights or hurt the efficiency of capital markets * Amf says its proposal on poison pills differs from the Canadian securities

administrators, or csa plan * Amf says csa plan would result in poison pills not being cease traded by

regulators if security holders approve them