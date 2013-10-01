Canada grain handler Richardson opens Europe, Asia offices

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, Oct 1 (Reuters) - Privately held Richardson International Limited, one of the two biggest grain handlers in Western Canada, said on Tuesday that it is opening marketing offices in Singapore and Geneva.

Richardson, based in Winnipeg, said it is aiming to ship more Canadian farm products overseas.

The company’s grain volumes have grown in the past year, after the Canadian government ended the Canadian Wheat Board’s grain marketing monopoly in Western Canada and Richardson acquired additional grain facilities from Glencore Xstrata PLC .