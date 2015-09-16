FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Man suspected to be Canada's most wanted bank robber held in Geneva
#Innovation and Intellectual Property
September 16, 2015 / 3:08 PM / 2 years ago

Man suspected to be Canada's most wanted bank robber held in Geneva

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA, Sept 16 (Reuters) - A man suspected to be Canada’s most wanted bank robber has been arrested in Geneva, police in the Swiss banking city said on Wednesday.

The man is suspected of being “The Vaulter”, a robber whose trademark is to leap across bank counters and who is believed to have robbed 22 banks in Canada between 2010 and 2015.

He is wanted under an international arrest warrant requested by Canadian authorities, and the Canadian Bankers’ Association has offered a C$100,000 ($76,000)reward for information leading to his arrest and conviction, Geneva police said in a statement.

They did not name the suspect, but said he was a French-American dual national born in 1962.

Police spotted him driving through Geneva on Tuesday and arrested him without incident.

They said they would begin the process of extraditing him to Canada, where he could face a life sentence. ($1 = 1.3195 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Tom Miles; editing by Stephanie Nebehay and Kevin Liffey)

