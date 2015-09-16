UPDATE 1-Geneva police arrest man thought to be most wanted Canada bank robber

(Adds name of suspected robber, changes dateline, previous GENEVA)

GENEVA/MONTREAL, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Geneva police have arrested a man suspected of being the most wanted bank robber in Canada, known as “The Vaulter” for leaping over tellers’ counters during his many heists, police said on Wednesday.

The French-American dual national, identified by Canadian police as Jeffrey James Shulman, 53, is believed to have robbed 22 banks in Canada between 2010 and 2015.

Shulman was residing in France, a press release from the York Regional Police in Ontario said.

He was arrested on Tuesday on an international warrant issued on behalf of six Canadian police services in connection with 21 robberies over the last five years in Ontario and Alberta, the release said.

The Canadian Bankers’ Association had offered a $76,000 (C$100,000) reward for information leading to his arrest and conviction, Geneva police said in a statement.

“As far as we know, he (The Vaulter) is the individual who committed the largest number of bank robberies in Canadian history,” said Malcolm Chivers, director of corporate security for the Canadian Bankers Association

Police spotted Shulman driving through Geneva on Tuesday and arrested him without incident. They said they would begin the process of extraditing him to Canada, where he could face a life sentence.

“We’re definitely pleased with the news that an arrest has been made,” said Andy Pattenden, a York Police spokesman.

“Collectively we have all been working on sharing information and his images.”

Chivers said there were about 400 bank robberies in Canada in 2014. ($1 = 1.3195 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Tom Miles and Allison Lampert; Editing by Kevin Liffey and Tom Brown)